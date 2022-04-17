Cadets peddle bicycles for a cause

The team will cover 1,800 km through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala before concluding the expedition in Mysuru on April 23

Cadets from Rashtriya Military School (RMS), Bengaluru arrive in Tirupati as part of their South India cycling expedition. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To commemorate the platinum jubilee of the school and spread awareness about the armed forces and schools run by them, five cadets and eight staff members of Rashtriya Military School Bangalore have taken up a 10-day South India bicycle expedition.

The bicycle expedition, which began on Thursday, will see the team cover 1,800 km through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala before concluding in Mysuru on April 23. The team will visit students in both government and private schools during their expedition.

RMS continues to maintain distinctive military ethos, facilitated by army officers heading the institution. There are five military schools across the country. Starting this academic year, girls will be admitted into classes VI and IX as boarders.

Many cadets after completing Class XII at the military schools sit for the National Defence Academy entrance exam to join the armed forces.

Cadet Hemendra Kumar, a Class X student, who is part of the expedition, said he was extremely proud to be a student of RMS. “The education imparted here is different from other schools. Here the focus is on all-round development,” he said.

Faculty member Rajesh Sharma, who is accompanying the cadets, said that an internal study by Army HQ revealed that not many students from South India show interest in enrolling in military schools. The focus of their expedition is to motivate students, especially girls to join military schools.