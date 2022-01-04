Cabinet to discuss long-term measures on Thursday

Suggestions of experts to be taken

The State Cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday will discuss the overall COVID-19 situation in the state and come out with a set of appropriate decisions on long-term measures for handling of the pandemic, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to presspersons, he said COVID-19 and Omicron are spreading fast in the country. It would be discussed with the experts’ committee on Tuesday evening.

“We have the experience of handling the previous two waves. The experts have been asked to suggest appropriate measures to control the pandemic without affecting the life of the people,” he said. The suggestions by experts will be discussed in detail with Ministers, he said.

About the vaccine drive for children in the 15-18 age group, he said, “they need to be brought under the COVID-19 secure bubble. An extensive vaccination campaign is being launched for this purpose. We need coordinated effort from the parents, teachers, and health workers to make it a success,” Mr. Bommai said.

Replying to a question about the padayatra of Congress leaders, which would be embarked on January 9, amidst pandemic, the Chief Minister said, “We are watching the moves of Congress leaders. We will discuss about public conduct and take a decision”.