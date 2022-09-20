Cabinet nod to make jobs of pourakarmikas permanent

The decision was taken in the State Cabinet after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met the pourakarmikas, who had been protesting seeking permanency in work

Pourakarmikas (safai karamchari) staging a statewide indefinite strike demanding regularisation of their services, dignified working conditions, post-retirement benefits and other welfare measures, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru in July 2022. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The State government on Monday agreed to appoint pourakarmikas, who currently work on contract, as permanent employees.

The decision was taken in the State Cabinet after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met the pourakarmikas, who had been protesting seeking permanency in work. The Cabinet has approved appointment of 11,133 pourakarmikas under a special recruitment scheme, sources said.

Further, sources said that they will be appointed in the monthly salary structure between ₹17,000 and ₹28,890.

Following the announcement of Mr. Bommai in the Legislative Assembly last week that a new legislation will be brought to make Kannada mandatory, the Cabinet on Monday approved the tabling of the proposed legislation.

Sources said that it is likely that the proposed legislation will be placed in the ongoing monsoon session.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) Act, 2020, which will allow mutual transfers.

Another amendment to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board Act to enable merger of the SSLC board with the Pre-University Board has also been approved by the Cabinet.

It also gave approval to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority Bill 2022 and the Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Cabinet is learnt to have approved extension of the Chief Minister Vidya Nidhi scheme to children of fishermen from 2022-2023.

‘Arkavathy redo’ case to be reviewed

Amidst attack by the Congress on alleged corruption in the ruling BJP government, the Cabinet is learnt to have discussed the alleged irregularities in the “Arkavathy redo” case during the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah.

The Cabinet is learnt to have discussed the issue and decided to review the case.

Sources said that the Cabinet also discussed the Justice H.S. Kempanna Commission report on denotification issue in Arkavathy Layout.

Cases against BJP workers to be withdrawn

The Cabinet has also decided to withdraw criminal cases filed against 35 persons based on the recommendations of a Cabinet sub-committee. These cases had been filed against BJP workers, Hindu activists, Kannada activists, and farmers’ leaders.