Cabinet gives nod for State policy for city gas distribution network

October 19, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday cleared the implementation of the State Policy for the Development of City Gas Distribution Network to ensure safe and uninterrupted supply of natural gas.

The policy will cover seven aspects of the city gas distribution (CGD) network, including promotion of adoption of natural gas, faster implementation of CGD, and rationalisation of price for domestic, industrial, and commercial purposes. The policy is an adaptation of the Central law with some tweaks relevant to the State, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.

For clean energy

Briefing about the Cabinet decisions, he said while the piped gas supply project is already being implemented in certain parts of the State, there was a need for a comprehensive policy for it to ensure safe and uninterrupted supply. The policy will promote and encourage the use of clean energy and CNG in transport vehicles.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet gave its nod to establish 110 faecal sludge treatment plants in urban local bodies with less than 30,000 population at a cost of ₹400.24 crore. It also provided administrative approval for 161 cesspool vehicles to carry faecal waste from septic tanks.

The Cabinet has decided to continue crediting money equivalent to 5 kg of rice into accounts of beneficiaries under the Anna Bhagya, until arrangements are made for additional supply of rice. It also gave post-facto approval to include transgenders in the Gruhalakshmi scheme and cleared a proposal for strengthening 11 police training schools in the State at a cost of ₹20 crore.

Belagavi session

The Cabinet has authorised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to decide on the schedule for the Winter Session to be held in Belagavi either in November or December.

