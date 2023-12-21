GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cabinet approves upgradation of 136 traffic signals in Bengaluru

December 21, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet on Thursday approved upgradation of 136 traffic signals and installation of new adapative signals at 29 places in Bengaluru.

Law and Parlimentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil told presspersons here after the Cabinet meeting that the proposal was to upgrade the 136 traffic signals and introduce adaptive traffic system and synchronise them.

Besides, 29 signals have been identifiied to install the adaptive traffic signals and bring synchronisation. The government has approved the project that would cost ₹58.54 crore for maintenance for five years.

Property tax

The State Cabinet on Thursday discussed ways to recover property tax arrears from the State and the Central government agencies whose arrears to the BBMP run into several hundred crores.

Mr. Patil said that 448 properties have been identified from where ₹234 crore arrears could be collected. “The time extension to collect the arrears was discussed. The one-time settlement that may include reduction, penalty waiver or interest settlement is being offered,” he said, adding that the 448 identified properties were just a part of the larger State and Central government properties.

According to him, utilising the OTS, HAL has paid ₹91.59 crore and HMT has paid ₹3.79 crore. “There are lot of other properties like this.”

Electric buses

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the purchase of 300 electric buses, including 75 AC and 225 non-AC buses, by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and the purchase of 450 non-AC electric buses by the North-West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation. It also approved the purchase of 20 non-AC electric buses instead of 20 electric mini-buses by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport.

