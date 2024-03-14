Cabinet approves Phase 3 of Namma Metro

March 14, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Providing a further boost to urban mobility in Bengaluru, which is plagued by traffic issues, the State government on Thursday approved Phase 3 of Namma Metro. Under this plan, 44.65 km of the new line will be added to the network by 2028 at a cost of ₹15,611 crore.

The proposed new line connects Hebbal with J.P. Nagar via Goruguntepalya, Magadi Road, Mysuru Road and Kanakapura Road along the Outer Ring Road for a distance of 32.15 km. Another line connecting Hosahalli and Kadabugere via Magadi Road for a distance of 12.5 km has been approved.

Work to start soon

“The Cabinet approved adding two more corridors to the Namma Metro network to reduce traffic problems. While metro Phase 2A and Phase 2B are expected to be completed in two years, work on Phase 3 will start soon. Once Phase 3 is completed, the line along the Outer Ring Road will be completed. Already, the J.P. Nagar to Silk Board junction is under progress under Phase 2,” he said.

Expecting the overall ridership to increase once Phase 3 becomes operational as connectivity increases, Mr. Gowda said, “About 80% to 85% of the cost of Phase 3 will be funded by the State Government, and we hope that the Centre meets the remaining cost. The feasibility survey has been completed, and the Centre has given its approval for Phase 3.”

Tree park on NGEF land

The Cabinet also approved a tree park on about 65 acres of NGEF land at a cost of ₹ 11 crore. “Of the total 110 acres, 65 acres will be earmarked for tree park, which will have a playground, walking and cycling track. This will provide a lung space to East Bengaluru, which currently does not have any big parks.” He said the government decided to provide NGEF land, whose market price per acre is estimated to be around ₹ 25 crore, for public use.

Bhuvaneshwari statue

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to install a statue of goddess Bhuvaneshwari, representing the land, language and culture of Karnataka, at a cost of ₹23 crore. The height and whether the statue should be in stone or metal has not been decided yet, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said.

