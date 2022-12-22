  1. EPaper
Cabinet accepts probe report into D.J. Halli, K.G. Halli, clean chit to police

December 22, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The State government had ordered a district magistrate-led inquiry to probe riots that rocked parts Pulakeshinagar constituency, leaving three people dead. 

The State Cabinet on Thursday accepted the district magisterial-led inquiry report into the violence at K.G. Halli and D.J. Halli in Bengaluru in August 2020 and gave a clean chit to the police action of lathi-charge and firing.

The report said to have stated that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) pre-planned the violence, which caused damage to public and private properties in K.G. Halli and D.J. Halli, sources told The Hindu.

R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, Congress MLA for Pulakeshinagar, demanded an impartial probe into the violent riots in D.J. Halli on the night of August 11, 2020. The Congress legislator’s house was burnt down in the political conspiracy.

