Cab, truck owners’ associations, travel operators oppose fuel price hike

People were taken by surprise by the State government’s decision on Saturday to hike sales tax on petrol and diesel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat S., an engineer in Bengaluru, said his expenses would go up as petrol price had increased. “I travel to the office on my scooter and to my home town by car. My monthly fuel bill has been steadily increasing. Recently, before the elections, there was a slight cut in the price and now again there is a hike,” he said. Sudarshan Yadav, a resident of J.P. Nagar, speculated that the State government had no other way but to do this to finance its guarantee schemes.

The cab, travel, and truck owners’ association have opposed the State government’s decision and have demanded an immediate rollback of the decision, arguing that this would not only burden the travel industry but also the general public and lead to inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, opposed the price hike, saying this would further stress the travel industry, which, he said, was already in the doldrums. “The government has to reconsider the decision and bring the prices down,” he said. “Fuel prices in the international market are steady. This is only the State government trying to mop up resources. Karnataka usually does competitive pricing because it will bring revenue from vehicles from other States. But with this price hike, the State will lose that advantage and vehicles will prefer other States to refill their fuel tanks,” he said.

Channa Reddy, president of the Karnataka Federation of Truck Owners’ Associations, said for nearly 10 days for every kilometre the owners would lose ₹1 as transportation prices have to be recharged, with this price hike. “It is a massive loss. The government which is eying on revenue has neglected the general public,” he said.

Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola, Uber Driver and Owners’ Association, said the number of autos and cabs in the city was coming down because there was already no business. “With the hike in fuel prices, more people will quit this and go back to their home towns or find other jobs. Why is the government putting the burden on poor drivers, we do not understand,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.