Cab driver, labourer arrested for setting fire to condiments shop

Bengaluru

22 December 2021 00:45 IST

The KS Layout police arrested a 27-year-old cab driver and his associate for allegedly setting fire to a condiments shop over a fight with the staff of a bar and restaurant.

The accused have been identified as Mounesh Karihole, a native of Raichur and a cab driver by profession, and his associate Mounesh Sanagoudar, 26, a construction labourer. They went to a bar and restaurant and got drunk. In an inebriated state, the duo allegedly broke the sink at the restaurant, leading to a fight with the staff. They were beaten up and thrown out by the staff. To avenge the humiliation, they walked to the restaurant on the night of December 17, but set fire to the main door of a condiments shop adjacent to the restaurant by mistake while inebriated, the police said.

The fire was noticed and put out by the staff sleeping inside the restaurant, who filed a complaint with the police.

Advertising

Advertising

The police analysed the CCTv camera footage and zeroed in on the two after learning about the fight with the staff.

The duo have been booked under rioting and mischief by fire and remanded in judicial custody.