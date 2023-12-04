Cab driver killed, another injured in road accident

December 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 24-year-old cab driver was killed and his friend injured when a lorry knocked down their scooter on Bellary Road on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Abhishek.

According to the police, he was working as a driver for a cab aggregator at the airport and was returning home with his friend Girish. While they were on Bellary Road, the lorry changed lanes without any indication and knocked down the scooter.

As a result, Abhishek lost control and was thrown off the vehicle and sustained head injuries. The duo were rushed to hospital where the doctors declared Abhishek as brought dead.

The Devanahalli traffic police seized the lorry and are looking for the absconding driver.

