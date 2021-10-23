Bengaluru

Cab driver hacked to death

A cab driver was stabbed to death on Hosakerehalli NICE Road junction on Friday night. The victim, Chandrashekhar, 43, was returning home, when an armed gang stabbed him multiple times and attacked him with a boulder. The police suspect a financial dispute could be the reason and efforts are on to track down the assailants.

Passersby saw the body and alerted the police. “The victim was a flower vendor who due to loss in business during lockdown took up cab driving and moved to R.R .Nagar recently,” said a police officer. The Byatarayanapura police have taken up a case and are investigating.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2021 8:45:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/cab-driver-hacked-to-death/article37142063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY