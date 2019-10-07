Cab driver electrocuted

A taxi driver was electrocuted while trying to draw power from an electricity pole near an Indira Canteen at Sultanpalya on Wednesday.
The deceased, Alexander, 21, was at home when his friend Murali, who works as an electrician, asked him to come to the spot. Murali allegedly asked Alexander to climb the pole to draw power from the live wire. “Alexander followed his friend’s instructions, but came in contact with the live wire and was electrocuted. He fell down and sustained severe injuries,” said a police officer. He was taken to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The police have booked Murali and efforts are on to track him down.
