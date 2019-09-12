Cab driver booked for harassing passenger

A 43-year-old advocate filed a sexual harassment complaint against a cab driver, who allegedly flashed at her after she complained about his rash driving. The incident took place on Tuesday morning while she was returning home from the airport.

During the journey, she asked the driver not to drive fast. When he refused to listen to her, she lodged an online complaint with the company. “On reaching her destination, while she was unloading her luggage, the taxi driver realised that she had made a complaint against him,” said the Indiranagar police. He reportedly flashed at her and made an obscene gesture.

When the woman screamed, her husband came out of the house. “Sensing trouble, the driver sped away. We have details of the vehicle and have charged the driver for outraging the modesty of a woman. Efforts are on to track him down,” said the police.