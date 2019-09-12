Bengaluru

Cab driver booked for harassing passenger

more-in

A 43-year-old advocate filed a sexual harassment complaint against a cab driver, who allegedly flashed at her after she complained about his rash driving. The incident took place on Tuesday morning while she was returning home from the airport.

During the journey, she asked the driver not to drive fast. When he refused to listen to her, she lodged an online complaint with the company. “On reaching her destination, while she was unloading her luggage, the taxi driver realised that she had made a complaint against him,” said the Indiranagar police. He reportedly flashed at her and made an obscene gesture.

When the woman screamed, her husband came out of the house. “Sensing trouble, the driver sped away. We have details of the vehicle and have charged the driver for outraging the modesty of a woman. Efforts are on to track him down,” said the police.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2019 11:11:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/cab-driver-booked-for-harassing-passenger/article29402683.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY