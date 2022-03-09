Cab driver arrested on charge of murdering his wife

The HAL police on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old taxi driver for strangling his wife with his belt at their house at Kalappa Layout on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased, Neelakanta, a native of Raichur, married Nagamma, 37, 17 years ago and the couple had two daughters aged eight and six. Neighbours told the police that the couple would fight regularly.

“On Tuesday, frustrated over the harassment she faced at her husband’s hands, Nagamma spoke about divorcing him. Enraged, Neelakanta pulled out a belt and strangled her to death,” said the police.

Neighbours, on hearing the children’s shouts for help, arrived to enquire and alerted the police when they realised what had happened. “Neelakanta has been arrested and the probe is under way,” said a police officer.