Cab driver arrested in hit-and-run case in Bengaluru

The Kamakshipalya police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old cab driver who ran over a biker who crashed into the car in a freak accident on Thigalarapalya Main Road early on November 13.

The biker who died in the accident was identified as Shashi Kumar, a fabricator by profession. According to the police, he was returning home at around 2 a.m. It was raining and he was driving rashly without a helmet.

While negotiating a right turn, he collided with the car and fell down near the car’s front wheel. The car driver tried to reverse, but in the melee ran over Shashi Kumar killing him on the spot. He did not stop the car and fled the scene, said the police.

The Kamakshipalya police gathered footage from nearby CCTV cameras and got a lead on the vehicle involved. However, tracking down the vehicle was difficult as it was dark and the footage was not clear enough to identify the numberplate, a senior police officer part of the investigation said.

However, footage from the area also showed the accused driver had gotten down from another cab a short distance away and took the driver’s seat in the car involved in the accident.

The footage of this incident was clear and the number of the car visible. The police tracked down the driver of that car and through him identified the person involved in the accident as Khaja Moiddin, 24, a resident of Channarayapatna, Hassan district.

A probe revealed that Moiddin had come to pick up his employer from Channapattana for some work in the city and was returning home, when the incident occurred.

The police have also arrested the owner of the car charging the duo with causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving.

