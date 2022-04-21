Cab driver arrested for killing wife

The Kamakshipalya police on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old cab driver for allegedly strangling his wife to death, while their three children were with their grandparents.

The accused Ashok, a resident of Kaveripura, hails from Vijayapura, and his wife Vanajakshi, 31, worked at a garment factory. According to the police, he suspected that his wife was having an affair. On Sunday, when he returned from work, the couple began arguing after he found her chatting on the phone. “In a fit of rage, he strangled her to death and fled the house after locking it from the outside,” said a police officer.

Three days later, on Wednesday, neighbours reported a foul smell coming from the house, which was when the body was discovered. The police tracked Ashok down to his relative’s house in Magadi and arrested him.