Cab driver arrested for beating up bike rider in road rage

February 18, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The HAL police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old cab driver for allegedly assaulting a bike rider in a road rage incident at Kundalahalli gate on February 1.

A motorist had recorded the incident and posted it on social media, which went viral, prompting the HAL police to take up a suo motu case and track down the accused.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh Narasareddy, working as a cab driver for a private company. According to the police, he was returning home from work on his bike. Owing to heavy traffic, his bike brushed another bike at the Kundalahalli gate.

The accused, along with another passer-by, dragged the other biker and assaulted him, creating panic among other motorists, said the police.

The police have now charged Rakesh under wrongful restrain, assault and criminal intimidation while efforts are on to trace the victim to record his statement.