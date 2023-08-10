HamberMenu
Cab driver arrested for assaulting woman passenger in Bengaluru

In his defence, the driver has accused the passenger of rude behaviour

August 10, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of taxis in Bengaluru. The woman had booked an Uber cab to go to a hospital. 

A representational photo of taxis in Bengaluru. The woman had booked an Uber cab to go to a hospital.  | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Bellandur police have arrested a 25-year-old cab driver for allegedly assaulting a woman passenger in Bhoganahalli in Bengaluru on August 9.

The 48-year-old woman had booked an Uber cab to go to a hospital. According to the police, she got into the wrong cab, but realised the mistake soon after getting in.

She tried to get down, but the car started moving. This led to a heated argument with the cab driver following which the driver allegedly manhandled and slapped the woman.

Passers-by alerted the police who arrested the driver. The cab driver was booked for wrongful restraint and assault.

The accused, Basavaraju, told the police that the woman passenger had behaved rudely. She allegedly slammed the door of the car while getting down. She shouted at him when he objected to her rude behaviour, he alleged.

