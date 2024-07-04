GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cab and taxi drivers protest in Bengaluru over unmet demands

Updated - July 04, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Cab drivers and auto drivers staging a protest in front of the Transport Department office at Shantinagar in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Cab drivers and auto drivers staging a protest in front of the Transport Department office at Shantinagar in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Cab and taxi drivers on Thursday gathered in front of the Transport Department office at Shantinagar here to protest against the government’s “failure” to address their demands submitted last year. The protest was organised by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations.

The protesters voiced their grievances about the high road tax and the hefty commissions taken by cab aggregator apps. Auto drivers and owners’ unions also joined the protest, demanding a ban on illegal bike taxis operating across the city and calling for a restriction on aggregators charging more than 5% commission of the total fare.

“We had presented a list of 30 demands to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy last year. However, the government has overlooked our needs. Despite engaging in numerous discussions with the government, nothing has been resolved. To address our issues without causing public inconvenience, the government should arrange a public meeting and resolve our issues soon,” said Natraj Sharma, president of the federation.

Mahesh K., a cab driver who was among the protesters, said, “We request the government’s immediate intervention to ensure fair treatment and sustainable working conditions for the transport community. The Shakti scheme has already impacted us, and on top of that, the huge commissions charged by cab aggregators are the biggest issues that need to be resolved.”

