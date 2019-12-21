CAA will pass Constitutional validity: Tejasvi Surya

Amidst protests against the Citizens Amendment Act, 2019, Advocates for Nation on Friday organised a seminar in defence of the legislation. It was attended by former Upalokayukta Justice Subhash B. Adi and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, among others.

Speaking at the seminar, Mr. Surya asserted that CAA will pass the test of Constitutional validity at the Supreme Court, amid protests across the country on the law by “misinformed and misled people”. CAA grants citizenship on the basis of religion because the persecution happened on the basis of religion in the three theocratic States, argued Mr. Surya. He urged people to read the draft and understand the context.

Justice Adi said: “If law has to be changed, one must approach the court rather than create a situation of violence. When one can claim his or her fundamental rights, it becomes crucial to perform our fundamental duties too.”

Abdul Azeem, chairman of Karnataka Minorities Commission, sought to assure minorities that they need not worry about the legislation. “Every Muslim of Indian origin has provisions to prove his citizenship. In case one lacks the documents, they can submit an affidavit to the authority and the government would look for proof and verify it,” he said.