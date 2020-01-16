CAA and NRC: Workers complain that Congress not doing enough to counter BJP’s outreach

Even as top Congress leaders came down heavily on the BJP for notifying the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), party workers on Thursday expressed concern over the party not doing enough to counter the BJP’s campaign on the controversial CAA and NRC.

At a seminar organised by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on CAA and NRC, party workers, including District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and elected representatives, said while the BJP had launched an aggressive door-to-door campaign to explain CAA and NRC, the Congress was ‘going soft’ on the issue.

“People are getting convinced by BJP and RSS workers’ door-to-door campaign. We should be able to communicate to the public in simple language what the problems are,” said a senior party worker.

Seconding him, Kavitha Reddy, Congress worker from Bommanahalli, said the party should prepare a list of simple Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about CAA and NRC.

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy said the BJP was coming up with innovative ideas to reach out to people. “We should print pamphlets and handbills in simple language on the two controversial Acts, and distribute them in our constituencies,” she said.

Earlier, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah said the Congress must take the leadership role in opposing CAA and NRC. “It is of no use if we oppose it clandestinely. It is of no use if we go and support some organisation that is protesting. We should take the lead in opposing this vehemently,” he said.