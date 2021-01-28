Bengaluru

CA student caught peddling drugs

The Tilaknagar police today caught a 27-year-old CA student who was allegedly peddling drugs.

The accused, Vishrath N. Rao, is a B. Com graduate. He was also working for a CA firm in the city, the police said.

Based on a tip-off, the police caught him while he was waiting for clients to deliver drugs near a shopping mall in Jayanagar 9th block. The police seized oil extract and 3 kg of narijuana worth ₹35 lakh.

Vishrath told the police that he was sourcing the drugs from his contact Praveen from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

He wanted to make quick money and was peddling the drugs among college students and employees of private firms who are in his customers' list, the police said.

