C-CAMP ties up with MS Swaminathan Research Foundation to promote deep science and innovation in agri sector

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation to promote deep science innovation and entrepreneurship in the food and agriculture sectors

According to C-CAMP, which is a Union government supported initiative fostering high-end research and innovation, the collaboration with the foundation would promote deep science innovation and entrepreneurship that will break new ground in India’s food, agriculture and allied sectors.

C-CAMP said that one of the highlights of the joint programme, named Rural Agriculture INnovation (RAIN), will be to deploy innovative agritech products developed by C-CAMP startups with local farmer groups, encouraging technology adoption for sustainable agriculture and livelihoods, increased biodiversity and agroforestry.

The announcement was made in presence of C-CAMP Director-CEO Taslimarif Saiyed and Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation.

“In an extremely fruitful discussion at the the MoU signing ceremony, experts laid out immediate action points such as exchange of technical and field support for technology validation,joint call for innovations against mutually vetted problem statements in food, agriculture, pisciculture, animal husbandry and allied MS Swaminathan Research Foundation is also joining CCAMP CoE for Agri Innovation as a Knowledge partner,” C-CAMP said.

“Delighted to sign an MoU with @CCAMP_India - a real star in the innovation ecosystem. We will jointly work on a Rural Agri innovation program focusing on solving problems of small & marginal farmers through a science based approach,” Dr. Swaminathan posted on X (fornerly Twitter).

