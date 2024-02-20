C-CAMP launches Life Science Entrepreneurship Development Programme

February 20, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has launched a new initiative, Life Science Entrepreneurship Development Programme (Life-ED) aimed at promoting life sciences research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the Indian academic community, beginning with Bengaluru as the first region of interest.

Breakthrough tech

“It is well established across the globe that the key to societal progress is by creating breakthrough technologies. The way to accelerate this creation is by equipping the country’s scientific community with expertise and access to modern research tools and inculcating a strong innovation-driven mindset to transform bench discoveries into solutions that address societal challenges,” C-CAMP said.

“These coupled with entrepreneurial know-how can be vital skill sets in promoting indigenous innovation and science-led entrepreneurships in a country like India. Current academic structure lacks this three-pronged approach,” it added

It said that Life-ED aims to address this gap through a structured program that will engage with academic institutions having a scholarly community of students, teachers, researchers, and academic innovators.

Aim of programme

“This programme aims to resolve the lack of a structured and integrated approach to promoting life sciences entrepreneurship by strengthening current skill sets and honing problem solving talent,” Taslimarif Saiyed, Director-CEO, C-CAMP, said.

Letters of intent were signed between C-CAMP and the following universities and colleges: M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Reva University, Presidency University, JAIN (deemed-to-be university), NITTE College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Jyothy Institute of Technology, Krupanidhi Group of Institutions, Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women, RV College of Engineering, and Al Ameen College of Pharmacy.

