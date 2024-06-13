GIFT a SubscriptionGift
C-CAMP centres of excellence to boost research commercialisation in India

Published - June 13, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
C-CAMP says it aims to transform academic and laboratory research by Indian faculty, students, and researchers into real-world solutions. 

| Photo Credit: file photo

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has been chosen, along with IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, and IISc. Bengaluru, to establish centres of excellence (CoE) by the Wadhwani Foundation in Bioengineering and Biotechnology with a funding support of $1 million annually.

C-CAMP said this partnership aims to transform academic and laboratory research by Indian faculty, students, and researchers into real-world solutions, which can be scaled up and implemented by industries, marketed as products, creating long-term economic value, and benefiting society.

“The C-CAMP WIN-COE aims to accelerate home-grown research and discoveries to create an ecosystem that provides inclusive and equitable solutions from emerging technologies, like Synthetic Biology and Bioengineering, while also fostering collaboration between industry, universities, research institutions, and the government,” it said.

Aligned with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation’s (ANRF) vision of science-driven growth, the initiative will propel innovations that address pressing socio-economic issues, it added.

These solutions will be selected by a national jury of experts; C-CAMP WIN-COE will provide funding and a variety of in-kind support, including incubation, mentorship and hand-holding, to make them commercially viable.

Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP Director and CEO, said: “C-CAMP is delighted to be joining hands with Wadhwani Foundation, one of the most well-known philanthropies in India driving innovation and research for job creation. Through this partnership we will support cross-disciplinary solutions in Biotech and Bioengineering to solve societal challenges. We are looking forward to working together with the other WIN COE partners to make and establish methods for making scientific ideas commercially feasible and viable.”s

