Bypolls: Munirathna, others file nomination papers, declare assets

Candidates of three major parties file papers in two segments

As BJP candidate in Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly segment, Munirathna seems to have emerged as the richest candidate so far in the byelection fray, his Congress opponent, Kusuma H., a novice to the electoral contest, has declared assets worth ₹2.5 crore.

While she does not own any vehicle or agricultural land, Ms. Kusuma has declared 1.1 kg of gold jewellery that has been gifted, and ₹1.37 crore worth of immovable assets. She has a liability of ₹20.48 lakh. Ms. Kusuma declared an income of ₹3.67 lakh during 2019–20.

Kusuma H. of the Congress with her party leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

She holds an MS degree from the University of Massachusetts, and works as an assistant professor. The JD(S) candidate in R.R. Nagar, V. Krishnamurthy has declared his family assets worth about ₹19 crore. He is an agriculturist by profession, and holds a bachelor’s degree in arts.

The Janata Dal (Secular) candidate in Sira, Ammajamma — wife of JD(S) legislator B. Satyanarayana, whose demise caused the vacancy — has declared assets worth about ₹5.48 crore that includes assets of her deceased husband. Ms. Ammajamma, who has studied up to class 5, has a 30-year lease in her name for quarrying grey granite and has 1.2 kg of gold jewellery.

The former Minister and senior Congress leader T.B. Jayachandra, who is contesting from Sira, has declared assets — movable and immovable — worth about ₹22.43 crore, which includes assets in the name of his wife G.H. Nirmala. Mr. Jayachandra had declared assets of about ₹20.4 crore during 2018 when he was defeated by the late Satyanarayana. The couple together has a liability of about ₹1.62 crore. He faces a defamation case for allegedly giving a defamatory statement against advocate profession.

V. Krishnamurthy of the JD(S) with his party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

While the former Minister does not own any agricultural or non-agricultural land, he owns residential and commercial assets worth ₹13.1 crore. He has termed himself as a “social worker and non-practising advocate” whose income is through rent and pension. During 2019–20, he had declared an income of ₹68.01 lakh while Ms. Nirmala had declared income of ₹11.69 lakh.

The affidavits of B.M. Rajesh Gowda, the BJP candidate in Sira, was yet to be made available to the public on the Election Commission website at the time of going to the press.