Bypoll to the Council from Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency to be held on Feb. 16

January 18, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Byelection to the Legislative Council from the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency is slated to be held on February 16 and the last date to submit form 19 application is January 20, said District Election Officer and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

A meeting was held on Thursday to discuss preparations for the byelection. There will be 34 polling booths in the 28 Assembly constituencies in the city. The model code of conduct has come into force from January 16. The last date to file nominations is January 30 and they will be scrutinised on January 31. Candidates can withdraw from the fray before February 2. Polling will be held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The byelection was necessitated due to the resignation of Puttanna, who quit the BJP and joined the Congress during the Assembly elections last year. According to the election commission, the total number of voters in the final list is 16,063, of which 10,106 are female, 5,592 are male and five are transgender persons.

