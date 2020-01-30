BWSSB to write to KSPCB on Doddakallasandra lake

It’s not just Chunchaghatta lake that saw untreated sewage being let into it. The Doddakallasandra Lake Protection Committee has also made similar allegations, following which Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials, on Thursday, inspected the site.

The committee had complained to the Board alleging that untreated sewage from an apartment complex close to the lake was being discharged into it.

BWSSB officials said it will write to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to test the quality of the discharge.

Jagadeesh Rao Vade of the Doddakallasandra Lake Protection Committee said that they would also follow up with the KSPCB. “The untreated sewerage that is being let into the lake has spoiled the health and hygiene of the lake apart from disturbing its flora and fauna,” he said.

KTCDA to inspect lake

To complicate matters, the real estate company that developed the apartment complex has offered to rejuvenate the lake under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

A senior official of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) told The Hindu that they would inspect Doddakallasandra lake in the first week of February. “We are inspecting the lake based on the objections we received by the local RWAs. We will take a final call before handing over rejuvenation of the lake under CSR,” the official said.

Meanwhile, after an FIR was filed against two of its engineers, the BWSSB has plugged the sewage inlet to Chunchaghatta lake in J.P. Nagar 7th phase. “Our sewage lines were damaged during the bund work and, hence, sewage overflowed into the lake. We have now fixed it,” said a BWSSB official.