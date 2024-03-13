ADVERTISEMENT

BWSSB to take a call on IPL matches soon

March 13, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will meet with organisers of the IPL to decide on the fate of the matches amidst the water crisis in the city, said V. Ramprasath Manohar, chairman, BWSSB.

Responding to media queries on whether the matches will be cancelled, he said a decision would be taken after meeting the stakeholders.

The city is scheduled to host three IPL matches on March 25, 29, and April 2. Though water from the sewage treatment plant (STP) unit within the premises of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is used for the upkeep of the turf, there is a precedent for the shifting of matches.

In 2016, the Bombay High Court had ordered that close to a dozen games be moved out of Maharashtra owing to severe drought.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US