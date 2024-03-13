GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BWSSB to take a call on IPL matches soon

March 13, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will meet with organisers of the IPL to decide on the fate of the matches amidst the water crisis in the city, said V. Ramprasath Manohar, chairman, BWSSB.

Responding to media queries on whether the matches will be cancelled, he said a decision would be taken after meeting the stakeholders.

The city is scheduled to host three IPL matches on March 25, 29, and April 2. Though water from the sewage treatment plant (STP) unit within the premises of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is used for the upkeep of the turf, there is a precedent for the shifting of matches.

In 2016, the Bombay High Court had ordered that close to a dozen games be moved out of Maharashtra owing to severe drought.

