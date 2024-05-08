BWSSB to send proposal to develop Hesaraghatta lake

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will send a proposal to the State government to develop the Hesaraghatta lake. The decision was taken after a meeting between the board and the farmers attached to Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha and Hasiru Sene.

BWSSB Chairman V. Ram Prasath Manohar said in a release, “The BWSSB will soon send a proposal to develop the lake, which is useful for many villages.”

The farmers said silt reduced the lake’s storage capacity. Stating that birds, animals, and villages are dependent on the water body, they said BWSSB should not supply water from the lake.

Mr. Manohar said since farmers have opposed the supply of water from the lake, another meeting will be called to decide on the issue. Now, the BWSSB will focus only on developing the lake, he said.

Mr. Manohar said the lake was used as a water source by the Mysuru empire in 1894, with a pumping station set up at Soladevanahalli.

