BWSSB to hold water adalat tomorrow

January 03, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold water Adalat on Thursday in various areas of the city to settle problems related to water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, and delay in converting from domestic connection to non-domestic connection.

BWSSB, in a release, said the Adalat will be held between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the following areas: (East-1)-1, BEML Layout, Kundalahalli Main Road; (East-2)-1, HRBR layout, Kalyan Nagar; (South East-1), Swami Vivekananda Road, Halasur; (South East-4), 10th Main Road, 7th Cross, HAL 2nd Stage; (West-1)-1, RPC Layout, Vijayanagar; (West-2)-1, 5th Stage, 1st Main, BEML Layout, R.R. Nagar; (Northwest-1), 4th Cross, Rajajinagar 1st N Block, behind Vidyavardhaka School; (Northwest-3), 7th Main, MEI Layout, Hesaraghatta Road; (Central-1)-1, Millers Road, High Grounds; (North East-1) Suvarna Bhavan, 18th Cross, Margosa Road, Malleswaram; and (North-1)-1 8th Main Road, D Block, Sahakar Nagar.

