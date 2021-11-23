BWSSB to hold water adalat on November 25

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat on Thursday, November 25, between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the following sub divisions: (South Village-2), (South East-5), (West Village-1), (South West-4), (East Village-3), (East Village-1), (North West-5), (North East-3), and (North-1) sub divisions.

According to a BWSSB release, the adalat is being held to settle the grievances connected to water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting from domestic connection to non domestic connection and other related issues.

For any problems regarding the water supply, consumers can contact helpline number 1916 and WhatsApp number 8762228888.