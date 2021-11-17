BWSSB to hold water adalat on November 18

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will hold a water adalat on Thursday (November 18) in the following sub-divisions between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (South East-6), (East-2)-2, (East Village -2), (South Village-1), (West-3), (South West-3), (South East-3), (North West-6), (Central-3), (North West-2), (North-3), and (North East -2).

According to a BWSSB release, the adalat is being held to settle the grievances connected to water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting from domestic connection to non domestic connection and other related issues.

For any problems regarding the water supply, consumers can contact helpline number 1916 and WhatsApp no. 8762228888. Consumers can also utilise this facility to resolve their problems regarding water supply, the release stated.