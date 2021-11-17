Bengaluru

BWSSB to hold water adalat on November 18

The adalat is being held to settle the grievances connected to, among other things, water billing and delay in providing water supply.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will hold a water adalat on Thursday (November 18) in the following sub-divisions between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (South East-6), (East-2)-2, (East Village -2), (South Village-1), (West-3), (South West-3), (South East-3), (North West-6), (Central-3), (North West-2), (North-3), and (North East -2).

According to a BWSSB release, the adalat is being held to settle the grievances connected to water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting from domestic connection to non domestic connection and other related issues.

For any problems regarding the water supply, consumers can contact helpline number 1916 and WhatsApp no. 8762228888. Consumers can also utilise this facility to resolve their problems regarding water supply, the release stated.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2021 6:31:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bwssb-to-hold-water-adalat-on-november-18/article37541277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY