BWSSB to hold water adalat on August 26

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat on August 26 from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. to address the grievances related to water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting domestic to non-domestic connections, and other related issues.

According to a BWSSB release, the adalat will be held at the following sub-divisions: South Village 2, South East 5, West Village-1, South West 4, East Village 3, East Village 1, North West 5, North East 3, North 1 sub-divisions.

For any problems regarding the water supply, consumers can contact helpline number 1916 or WhatsApp no. 8762228888.


