BWSSB to hold phone-in programme on March 6

BENGALURU

05 March 2021 18:36 IST

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a phone-in programme on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. According to a release, the BWSSB Chairman will address the grievances of consumers relating to water billing, manhole overflowing, meter reading, improper water supply and sanitary issues. Consumers may call 080-22945119 to participate in the programme and are required to share their R.R. number details before raising complaint, the release stated.

Advertising

Advertising