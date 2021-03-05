Bengaluru

BWSSB to hold phone-in programme on March 6

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a phone-in programme on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. According to a release, the BWSSB Chairman will address the grievances of consumers relating to water billing, manhole overflowing, meter reading, improper water supply and sanitary issues. Consumers may call 080-22945119 to participate in the programme and are required to share their R.R. number details before raising complaint, the release stated.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2021 6:37:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bwssb-to-hold-phone-in-programme-on-march-6/article33997523.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY