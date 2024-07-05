Though all work on Cauvery V Stage is complete, residents of 110 villages near Bengaluru, who have been waiting for piped water for over a decade, may have to wait a little longer.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is expected to start the pre-commission trial of Cauvery V Stage by the end of July. The board is waiting for power connection to the pipeline network, and an on-site inspection by Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who also hold the Bengaluru Development portfolio, to begin the pre-commission trial.

“The electrical inspectorate has completed its inspection. We expect power connection by July 10, after which we can go for a trial run. The pre-commission trial will take 21 days. If any gaps are found in the pipeline network during the trial run, they need to be rectified before we commission it,” explained V. Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, BWSSB.

Many residents fear that the board will encounter gaps in the pipeline network.

Kochu Shankar, a resident of Horamavu, one of the 110 villages, said, “BWSSB laid the pipeline in our area giving water connection to individual houses in 2019. We were forced to pay up (Beneficiary Contribution Charge) under the assurance that water would come in a year. It has been five years since then. During this time, these pipelines have not been used even once. There has been a lot of construction activity, digging of roads in our area and the other villages, making it highly unlikely that BWSSB will find its pipeline network completely fit to go for commissioning. We anticipate more delays.”

Cauvery V Stage draws 770 MLD (around 10 tmcft of water from river Cauvery annually) for supply of piped water to 110 villages. Work on the project began in 2018, almost a decade after these areas were added to the civic limits of Bengaluru. The project, which was taken up with a ₹5,500 crore loan from Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA), missed several deadlines, mainly due to disruption of work during the pandemic years. Work is now complete.

Cauvery V Stage expected to serve at least 4 lakh water connections

BWSSB estimates that Cauvery V Stage will serve at least 4 lakh water connections, both residential and commercial. At present, the number of connections already availed is pegged at a mere 55,000, less than 15% of the target.

The main reasons for the slow progress in residents availing water connections are:

Inordinate delay in completion of work

Lack of trust in the BWSSB supplying water any time soon

High Beneficiary Contribution Charges (BCC)

BCC starts from ₹5,000 for a residential property of 600 sqft. The amount increases with area of the plot and number of floors.

“Once we complete the pre-commission trial, rectify problems, if any, and commission the project, we will go on a campaign mode to issue new connections in these areas. When water is being supplied, we are confident that everyone will take a connection,” said Mr. Manohar.

Initially, the BWSSB will not draw the full quantum of water allotted for Stage V from the river.

“For the existing 55,000 connections, we need a maximum of 75 MLD water each day. There are two trains — main pipelines — that will each pump 375 MLD of water. We will begin using Train A and draw around 75 MLD, which will gradually increase as the demand goes up as more residents take our connections,” Mr. Manohar said.

DPR for Cauvery VI Stage to be ready by end of 2024

With work on Cauvery V Stage complete, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is gearing up for Cauvery VI Stage, which will draw the remaining 6 tmcft of water from river Cauvery allotted for Bengaluru. In its February meeting, the board gave the go-ahead for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The report is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Suburban towns around Bengaluru, like Anekal, Nelamangala, Hoskote and Devanahalli, will be served with water from Cauvery under Stage VI. The cost estimate of the project will be known only after the DPR is prepared. The board will then look at financing options for the same, sources said.

