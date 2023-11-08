HamberMenu
BWSSB to conduct wateradalat on November 9  

November 08, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold water adalat on Thursday, in various areas across the city to settle problems related to water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting from domestic connection to non-domestic connection.

BWSSB, in a release said that the adalat will be held between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in North 2-1, South 1-1, South 2-1, South West-1, South West-4. East 1-2. East 2-2, South East 2, South East 5, West 1-2, West 2-2 sub-divisions. 

