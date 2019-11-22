BWSSB to build wet well in Varthur lake

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) will be building a wet well near Varthur lake to prevent sewage from entering the water body. A wet well is a holding sump built in a low-lying area from where stored sewage will be pumped into an STP.

For this purpose, the BWSSB will be building a sewage pumping station of 32.5 MLD capacity. “The station will also be built in a low-lying area and down-stream from where sewage cannot flow naturally (by gravity) to sewage treatment plants (STPs). Hence, to facilitate the process, wet wells are built and then sewage is pumped to the nearest STPs,” said a BWSSB official.

This is not the first time that the BWSSB has proposed such a system for Varthur lake, but past tenders found takers. The BWSSB has issued fresh tenders, and hopes work will be completed by December 2020.

Presently, sewage from P.R. Layout, Ashwath Nagar, Tubarahalli, Siddapura, Ramagondanahalli and surrounding areas is being let into Varthur lake.

Jagadish Reddy of the citizens’ group Varthur Raising, which has been fighting for cleaner lakes, has welcomed the move. “This will also ensure optimal utilisation of STPs, which is not happening now,” he said. “Maintenance and operation of the of the wet wells will be important as it could lead to sewer backups and spills.”

Recently, the NGT bench in New Delhi pointed to the lack of compliance in ‘critical areas’ by the State and its authorities in matters relating to the high pollution in the lakes in Bengaluru, especially Varthur, Bellandur and Agara lakes.

Civic officials said that this system is in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on the directions of the NGT Committee, has deployed 21 persons to protect Varthur lake in three shifts round-the-clock, along the lines of the monitoring system set up for Bellandur lake.