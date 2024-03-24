ADVERTISEMENT

BWSSB removes hyacinth blocking Cauvery water channel

March 24, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

If left unattended, Bengaluru would have faced water shortage to the tune of 1,000 MLD, said a BWSSB release. 

The Hindu Bureau

Water hyacinth plants seen blocking the Cauvery water channel. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) workers on March 23 night and March 24 morning worked relentlessly to remove hyacinth plants which were blocking the water flow partially in the channels. 

The hyacinth had entered the water channel due to winds and were removed using an earthmover.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As soon as the BWSSB learnt that water plants were cutting the flow of water by half, a team was formed under the direction of the chairman of the board. If left unattended, the city would have faced water shortage to the tune of 1,000 MLD, said a BWSSB release. 

According to the press release, the team worked from 10 pm on Saturday to 2 am on Sunday using an earthmover. The workers removed the hyacinth that entered the water channel due to winds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As much of the plants were removed, the shortage of water was reduced to 100 MLD. Due to this shortage, a few areas experienced water disruption and tankers were used to supply water. However, in most of the areas the water supply continued as usual, the release added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US