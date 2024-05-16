BWSSB relaxes ban on filling swimming pools in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

As we approach the end of summer and the onset of the Southwest monsoon, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Thursday relaxed the ban it imposed on filling up swimming pools.

The board on March 12 banned the use of potable water, both from the Cauvery and from borewells, to fill swimming pools, effectively rendering them inoperational.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a fresh order issued on Thursday, the BWSSB relaxed the ban allowing apartment complexes, clubs, sporting institutes to use borewell and rainwater to fill swimming pools. However, the order said that none can use the Cauvery water supplied by the board to fill the pools.

Earlier, the BWSSB imposed a blanket ban on the use of drinking water including borewells.

However, the board has laid down certain conditions to use borewell water to fill swimming pools. The apartment complexes have to establish rainwater harvesting pits near borewells and install aerators to all the taps to restrict the flow of water. The apartment complexes having pools should use treated water for gardening and flushing. The water used in the swimming pools have to be filtered, treated regularly and reused, the order said.

Meanwhile, the BWSSB has said if any of these conditions are not met, it will impose a fine of ₹5,000 for the first offence, and on subsequent offences, the fine would go up by ₹500 every day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.