BWSSB plans green star rating for effective implementation of rainwater harvesting 

March 16, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is mulling over providing green star ratings for apartments, commercial establishments and industries for effective implementation of rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems.

At the Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF)’s south zone meeting on Saturday, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said it would be essential to harvest rainwater for Bengaluru’s future water needs. Not adopting RWH methods would also put more pressure on the storm-water drains in the city which leads to flooding, he said.

“We have observed that many apartments have not effectively implemented the RWH system. Hence, to encourage RWH, we are thinking of introducing the green star rating system based on the harvesting capacity,” he said.

1,700 tankers registered so far

Mr. Manohar said that 1,700 water tankers had registered so far as per the BWSSB guidelines as the deadline given by the civic body came to an end. These tankers have a sticker, price list, and number to lodge complaints.

Meanwhile, while inspecting the water supply at Bandipalya, Mr. Manohar took some officials to task for not putting stickers on free water supply tankers. “It is mandatory to apply these stickers on the tankers which supply water for free on behalf of the BWSSB. The officials have been instructed about this many times. Otherwise, there is a chance that the water might be misused. Hence, officials should ensure that these stickers are applied, or we will take action against them,” he said.

