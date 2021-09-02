BWSSB phone-in programme on September 4

BENGALURU

02 September 2021 19:45 IST

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a phone-in programme on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 10.30 a.m.

According to a press release, BWSSB Chairman, N. Jayaram will address the grievances of consumers relating to water billing, manhole overflow, meter reading, improper water supply, and sanitary issues. Consumers may call 080-22945119 to participate in the programme. They have to share their R.R. number before raising a complaint, the release stated.

