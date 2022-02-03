BWSSB phone-in programme on Feb. 5

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will hold a phone-in programme with N. Jayaram, Chairman, BWSSB, on February 5. BWSSB in a release said that Mr. Jayaram will interact with members of the public relating on issues related to water billing, overflowing of manhole, meter reading, improper water supply and sanitation. To participate in the programme, members of the public can call 080-22945119 between 9 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. and share their R.R. Number before raising complaint, the release stated.