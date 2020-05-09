Bengaluru

Now, automatic water-level control system mandatory

Amendments to the Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Act, 1964, have made installation of automatic water level control system and provision of internal meters mandatory for owners of buildings in the city.

A gazette notification in this regard was issued by the State government on March 26, a BWSSB release said.

According to the release, occupiers of buildings should install automatic water level control system or suitable devices to prevent overflow of water from the overhead tanks. That apart, owners of buildings having a site area of not less than 2,400 sq.ft., buildings with three or more houses on site area of not less than 1,200 sq.ft. shall install internal meters for judicious water consumption. However, the readings of these internal meters will not be used for billing or any case to dispute the readings of the meter provided by BWSSB in any legal proceedings, the release added.

Non-compliance will attract punishment specified under relevant sections of the act.

