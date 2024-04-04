ADVERTISEMENT

BWSSB installs over 4,000 aerators in government offices

April 04, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

It is mandatory to install aerators in places where large numbers of people gather and live, says BWSSB chairman

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has made aerators compulsory in taps for bulk users, in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 04. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has installed 4,000 aerators in government offices to conserve water given the acute water crisis in the city. The water board has also issued orders mandating the installation of aerators in malls, commercial complexes, apartments, government buildings, plush hotels, and religious places. 

BWSSB first installed aerators in its offices and later the installations were done at BBMP, BDA, HAL, Indira Canteens, IT department, Jayadeva Hospital, Silk Board, and other government offices. The BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar V. said the government should become a role model for others in saving water and this will encourage others to do the same. He said that it is mandatory to install aerators in places where large numbers of people gather and live.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US