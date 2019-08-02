BWSSB for amending building bylaws to make RWH mandatory

With water scarcity an ever-present threat, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has proposed some amendments to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) building bylaws concerning rainwater harvesting.

According to senior officials, the water board has suggested to the BBMP to only accord approval to a building plan if it includes rainwater harvesting. The BWSSB has made it mandatory for all buildings — both old and new — on sites measuring 60 ft X 40 ft and above and buildings on sites measuring 30 ft X 40 ft constructed after 2009 — to have rainwater harvesting units set up.

The proposal was sent to the BBMP after being discussed during the coordination committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar recently.

As per the new proposal, the board has also insisted on dual piping and increasing storage capacity of rainwater harvesting tanks. The dual piping will ensure that the water stored is reused. The BWSSB has also suggested increasing the capacity of the roof-based rainwater harvesting systems from 20 litres per sq. m of the roof area to 60 litres per sq. m. For land-based rainwater harvesting system, the capacity can be increased from 10 litres per sq. m to 30 litres per sq. m.

Senior BWSSB officials said if the existing building bylaws are amended to ensure that all new buildings have rainwater harvesting systems, Bengaluru’s increasing water needs may be met partially. Currently, only 1.26 lakh buildings in the city have rainwater harvesting systems. The board has also levied penalties on over 68,000 building owners who have failed to install the rainwater harvesting systems.

“The water board’s proposal to increase the penalty for domestic and non-domestic consumers who have not yet installed the rainwater harvesting systems is still pending with the government,” said a senior BWSSB official.

Being drafted

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said the new building bylaws, which are being drafted by the civic body, stress on rainwater harvesting, which will be made mandatory. They are being drafted along the lines of the model building bylaws notified by the State government for all urban local bodies in 2017. “We will place it before the council. Once approved, the amendments can be then implemented,” said Mr. Prasad.