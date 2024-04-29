ADVERTISEMENT

BWSSB finds 446 cases of unauthorised release of waste water to UGDs and SWDs

April 29, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) which is carrying out a drive against unauthorised release of sewage water to underground drainages has now found 446 illegal connection in 528 different buildings. 

BWSSB Chairman V. Ram Prasath Manohar said of the 446 connections the BWSSB has started the process of legalising 221, levying fine to the violators. The board has also issued notices to 390 unauthorised connections. He said that sewage is being released to stormwater drains resulting in them being choked. “I have directed officials to issue notices to violators who are releasing waste water to SWDs from May 1,” he said.

He further said the BWSSB will give a window to regularise connections till May 7. The violators have to complete the process before the deadline. He said owing to the release of waste water the UGD and SWDs are choked and during the rains, it may lead to flooding.

