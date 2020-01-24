BWSSB engineers booked for letting sewage into Chunchaghatta lake

The police on Thursday filed an FIR against two engineers of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for allegedly allowing sewage into Chunchaghatta lake in J.P. Nagar, 7th Phase.

Based on a complaint by Lingegowda, assistant executive engineer of the Lake Development Authority, the Konanakunte police have filed an FIR against BWSSB engineer Raghavendra and assistant engineer Ramesh. They have been booked under Section 277 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir).

Lingegowda, in charge of lake maintenance, said that the department had revived the lake in 2018. “However, recently the water started turning foul. When we inspected it, we found that sewage from the adjacent area was being let directly into the lake,” he told the police.

He claimed to have brought it to the notice of the accused and even held a joint inspection to rectify the problem in January. Though the officials assured him of taking up corrective measures, sewage continued to flow into the lake causing further damage to flora and fauna, he told the police.

The police said that they will call the engineers for questioning, based on which necessary action will be taken.

V. Ramprasad, co-founder and convenor of Friends of Lakes, told The Hindu that, along with BWSSB, even Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) should be held responsible as it is the regulatory body.